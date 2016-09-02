Login Register
Final London City Island building at Leamouth Peninsula set to launch

The last and tallest tower block, Caledonia House, offers a mixture of suites, one, two and three-bedroom homes with prices starting at £365,000

London City Island with The O2 and Canary Wharf in the background

The final building at London City Island at Leamouth Peninsula is set to launch, with prices starting at £365,000.

Caledonia House, the tallest tower at the EcoWorld Ballymore development, will contain 217 homes made up of suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, providing views across the Thames and towards Canary Wharf.

The 12-acre island has 1,700 homes, all benefitting from alfresco spaces and a backdrop of The O2, Canary Wharf and the City.

The view from the red footbridge

Ballymore recently announced the London Film School intends to relocate to the island and will join English National Ballet and English National Ballet School, who announced in 2015 that they planned to move in 2018.

Residents will also benefit from the 260ft red footbridge that spans the River Lea to connect the island to the rest of London as well as nearby transport links including the Jubilee Line and the DLR at Canning Town.

They will automatically become members of the City Island Arts Club, a private residents’ club due to open later in 2016.

A CGI of an apartment at London City Island

The arts club includes a red swimming pool.

The tower will be launched when the island officially opens on Saturday, September 3.

London City Island tempts Corpse Bride animator to make his home in Docklands

Tim Allen, who has worked on films also include Tim Burton’s Frankenweenie, Fantastic Mr Fox and Peter And The Wolf, decides to move to Leamouth Peninsula after he’s attracted by the “creative slant” to the development

Spectacular hot air balloons fill the skies over Docklands – gallery

Forget the drab weather, this will pick you up – a charity ride brings colour overhead

