Final London City Island building at Leamouth Peninsula set to launch

London City Island with The O2 and Canary Wharf in the background

The final building at London City Island at Leamouth Peninsula is set to launch, with prices starting at £365,000.

Caledonia House, the tallest tower at the EcoWorld Ballymore development, will contain 217 homes made up of suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, providing views across the Thames and towards Canary Wharf.

The 12-acre island has 1,700 homes, all benefitting from alfresco spaces and a backdrop of The O2, Canary Wharf and the City.

The view from the red footbridge

Ballymore recently announced the London Film School intends to relocate to the island and will join English National Ballet and English National Ballet School, who announced in 2015 that they planned to move in 2018.

Residents will also benefit from the 260ft red footbridge that spans the River Lea to connect the island to the rest of London as well as nearby transport links including the Jubilee Line and the DLR at Canning Town.

They will automatically become members of the City Island Arts Club, a private residents’ club due to open later in 2016.

A CGI of an apartment at London City Island

The arts club includes a red swimming pool.

The tower will be launched when the island officially opens on Saturday, September 3.

Read more London City Island tempts Corpse Bride animator to make his home in Docklands

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook