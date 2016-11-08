Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final phase of homes at East City Point hit the market at the end of October and its developer is keen to push Canning Town’s relative cheapness and the cash being pumped into the area in the name of regeneration. The last collection of properties at Countryside’s 649 home development, Lexicon Terrace is split into one and two bedroom flats and three bedroom “uberhauses” the current buzzword for a duplex used by those trying to flog you a home.

There are also three-storey town houses on offer.

Countryside sales and marketing director Andrew Loveday said: “There has been lots of regeneration taking place in Canning Town, creating a great opportunity for purchasers to make the most of the affordability that the area offers.

“As East City Point is nearing completion it is clear the plans laid out at its inception have come to fruition and home hunters are beginning to recognise the excellent potential for investment.”

Andrew said, surprising nobody, he was confident the latest phase would be popular and prospective buyers should register their interest early.

But in what? Homes at Lexicon Terrace start at £320,000. For that you get a one-bedroom flat with an open-plan design, a balcony or a terrace, no handles on your fitted kitchen units (which will have a contrasting worktop, apparently) and the usual integrated appliances.

In addition to the white bathroom suites the design features a “driftwood finish bath panel” and a “driftwood cabinet” (which may be used for storing spare pieces to repair the bath should it become necessary, we’re not sure).

Frankly, who really cares when heated towel rails, the very essence of warmth and civilisation come as standard?

On a more serious note, eMoov has recently named Canning Town as the most affordable of the stops along the Jubilee line and, when Crossrail arrives at nearby Custom House, there’s little reason to suppose it’s not ripe for even more development adding to the £3.7billion already being ploughed into its regeneration from various official sources.

Forthcoming arrivals include a new Morrison’s nearby as well as high street brands keen to colonise Newham’s Hallsville Quarter.

And it’s also within very easy reach of Canary Wharf, demanding no more than five minutes pressed into a stranger’s personal space in London Below.

Intrepid gig-goers moving in may even make part of the elusive argument for the Emirates Air Line’s continued existence.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook