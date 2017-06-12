Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final set of 50 private apartments at Discovery Tower are being released for sale.

The development in Canning Town is fast approaching build completion, offering purchasers the chance to reserve in June and take up residence during October.

Residents will benefit from a concierge, private top floor architect-designed sky garden with views across east London, a gymnasium and 24-hour security.

It is part of Bouygues Development’s wider £600million Hallsville Quarter project, which will create a new town centre in east London.

In total this comprises 1,100 residences, a high street, cinema and hotel, bars, a supermarket, restaurants and commercial facilities as well as garden squares, all of which will be linked by a network of public walkways.

The development is within easy reach of Canning Town station, with journeys to Canary Wharf taking four minutes by Tube.

The apartments at Discovery Tower will launch on Thursday, June 15-16, with two show homes available to view.

Prices for a one-bed start at £430,000, £540,000 for a two-bed and £600,000 for a three-bed.

Contact Knight Frank on 020 7718 5202 for more details.

