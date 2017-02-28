Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London is awash with Scandinavian language. Who could have missed the Danish hygge movement over Christmas? Since the tricky-to-pronounce adjective took the media by storm PR professionals have been desperately trying to get higgy with it by foisting the next glib mononym on us. Lagom anyone?

But Flink is different. While it is Norwegian for good and clever, it’s also the name of a technology designed to put adverts on social media in front of people most likely to buy the products promoted.

It’s a concept that’s attracted the investment of Canary Wharf estate agency Felicity J Lord , which has secured the UK rights with the aim of helping clients achieve the best price for their properties more quickly.

“This is not like normal advertising on social media,” said Felicity J Lord senior partner Adam Wolfryd.

“This technology intelligently understands far more about the people who are clicking on a social media advert, including their lifestyle ambitions, then serves the ad to other people with a similar profile.

“No other technology can tap into those buyers that aren’t yet registered with an estate agency or searching the property portals and understand their preferences.”

Flink enables up to 72 social media ads per property to run on the UK’s largest social media channel Facebook, as well as Twitter, Google Plus and Instagram.

‘It’s where many people spend their time socialising these days,” said Adam. “We’re still advertising in newspapers and on property portals such as Rightmove and OnTheMarket , but with over 23.5million people in the UK on Facebook daily, we’re offering our sellers something that no other agency in the UK can offer – it’s unique.”

Felicity J Lord chief executive Paul Smith added: “Many people who buy houses don’t even know they are looking until they fall in love with a property and this technology allows us to show different things to different audiences, depending on what’s likely to grab their attention; for example a lovely kitchen for keen cooks or a spacious garden for those with green fingers.

“We’re using a cartoon character called Jess to promote our service and explain that Flink finds the buyers that other agents don’t – providing a quicker sale for a higher price.”

Scandinavian estate agencies using their own version of the software reported increasing their target audience by 150%, leading to 28% more buyers, resulting in sales price increases of up to 6% and reducing the time to sell by 27%.

Felicity J Lord, has created a dashboard for sellers to keep track of the interest being generated via social media in their property.

