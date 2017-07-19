Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Excel centre has confirmed plans to build up to 1,000 homes next to the international conference venue in Royal Docks.

Known officially as the London International Exhibition Centre (LIEC) and owned by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company , the venue will team up with developer Mount Anvil to build the homes on the Excel estate.

The venture proposes to build the homes adjacent to Mount Anvil’s recently launched Royal Docks West development, which will itself include 105 homes as well as amenity and commercial space.

Excel’s chief financial officer Phil Dowson said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Mount Anvil to deliver this exciting project, given the company’s strong track record for working collaboratively to create design-led schemes that will benefit London now and in years to come.”

Mount Anvil’s chief executive Killian Hurley said: “We are delighted to have formed this joint venture partnership with LIEC, and believe that working together we can deliver a high-quality legacy development.

“We are developing a compelling design, which we will continue to evolve in partnership with LIEC, London Borough Of Newham and the Greater London Authority, and stakeholders in this area.”

The companies confirmed the venture in a statement on Wednesday, July 19, after news of the plans leaked the day before.

The Excel centre, in the Royal Victoria Dock, opened in 2000. The largest events space in the capital, it was bought by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company for £318million in 2008.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook