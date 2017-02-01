Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Entries are now being accepted as we officially launch The Wharf Property Awards 2017. We asked The Wharf’s property account manager Jess Maddison to tell us what we need to know about this year’s spectacular event.

What?

The Wharf Property Awards celebrates the work of estate agents, developers, housing associations and those in associated occupations working in Canary Wharf, east London and Docklands.

Now in its fifth year and continuing to grow, it has consolidated its position as the must-attend annual event for professionals in the sector to network, toast successes and let their hair down in recognition of jobs well done over the preceding 12 months.

We’re delighted to welcome back our founding sponsor, Gawor And Co Solicitors, for a fifth consecutive year, having backed each sell-out event since we started.

What’s new?

We’ve taken in the cabaret and visited Vegas. Now it’s time to rock. This year we will mark the extraordinary achievements of those working in the property sector with an event to surpass those that have gone before.

Every year our entrants go the extra mile and The Wharf Property Awards 2017: Rock Of Agents will be the embodiment of that success. It’s an opportunity to celebrate success in this vibrant industry, blend business with pleasure and reward the hard work of the winners for all to see.

Inspired by the musical and film phenomenon Rock Of Ages, expect an awesome spectacle at this year’s unmissable event.

But there’s a serious side too. How we recognise the excellent work done in the sector matters and we’ve taken the best from previous years and added to it again to make sure we’re reflecting the marketplace.

That includes continuing to champion the agents and developers, their superb support staff and the firms that serve their needs and adding a fresh category to celebrate those who design the astonishing buildings that are transforming our part of London.

How can I get involved?

There are three main ways to get involved with the awards. The first is to enter in one or more of the categories – if you’re proud of your achievements we want to know about them. We’ve tweaked the categories this year to ensure our awards are as inclusive and relevant as possible.

The second is to get involved as a sponsor. We have a range of packages available and are always open to the creative ideas of businesses who want to work with us.

The third is to attend the awards evening. The event provides a vital networking opportunity for any business involved in or working alongside the property sector in east London and we welcome inquiries from those seeking to access this powerful market.

Contact Jess via jessica.maddison@trinitymirror.com or 020 7293 2247 for bookings, entry advice and sponsorship deals.

How do I enter?

For the first time, entries are exclusively online. There is no cost associated with entering the awards and we welcome and encourage businesses and individuals entering in multiple categories.

The closing date for entries is 5pm on Thursday, March 30.

Who will judge my entry?

The Wharf has engaged a panel of expert judges to assess all entries including long-standing participants, chairman of East London Chamber Of Commerce (inc Docklands Business Club) Janette Withey and editor of The Wharf Giles Broadbent.

They will be joined by other experts in the field and assisted by representatives from our sponsors.

When will the awards be presented?

The awards will be announced at a glamorous Rock Of Ages-themed ceremony on Thursday, May 25, at The O2’s Building Six facility.

The evening will start at 5.30pm with entertainment to run late into the night.

How much does it cost to attend?

Individual tickets cost £95+VAT, dropping to £90+VAT per person for bookings of four or more. However we’re able to offer tickets at last year’s prices of £90+VAT and £85+VAT for all bookings made before February 28.

Building Six’s flexibility means we’re able to offer businesses tables of eight, 10 or 12. Tickets can also be bought in smaller numbers.

What can I expect on the night?

We challenged ourselves to come up with a theme that offered even more than 2016’s Viva Las Agents, and with Rock Of Agents we’ve got it.

The three-course meal and drinks reception, will both be given a shot of awesome with a backbone of live music, fire, fun and plenty of opportunity to show off your air guitar skills.

Expect some old favourites to return and a whole host of new attractions to make May 25 a night to remember.

We want you all involved, here's a #rockofagents guilty pleasure to show you how much

