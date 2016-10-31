Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Isle Of Dogs estate agency hosted a coffee party and spooky kids fancy dress competition in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Landmark Estates ’ threw its second annual Halloween Party on Friday, October 28, at Burrells Wharf Square, raising £200 for the charity.

Prizes were awarded to the children in the scariest costumes with gift vouchers for the top three outfits.

Landmark, which funded the competition also provided the cakes and hot drinks while party company Belles And Bows provided Princess Alisa to entertain the boys and girls with party games before giving out goody bags.

The event built on the success of last year, which saw the agency generate £150 for the charity.

Landmark Estates is based in Westferry Road and sells and lets properties throughout the local area. Call 020 7515 0800 for more information.

