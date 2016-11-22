Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Living In London has launched an online tool that enables sellers or landlords to get their properties valued from home.

Visitors to the website can get a valuation of their property by filling out a few details on an online form.

Property specialists will then provide a market appraisal within 24 hours.

Living In London director Ben Miller said: “Staying ahead of the curve is vital in business.

“Traditional estate agents who don’t adapt to new technologies get left behind.

“For a small agency, we pride ourselves in our marketing efforts and, with everything moving online, an online valuation tool was the logical next step for us.”

The estate agency has offices in Canada Water and Marine Wharf and operates across Canada Water, Surrey Quays, Bermondsey and Rotherhithe.

The valuation tool can be accessed here.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook