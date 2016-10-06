Enderby Wharf and Blackfriars Circus homes are launched by Barratt London

Barratt London has released a selection of apartments at its Enderby Wharf and Blackfriars Circus developments.

The developer has launched the Cook House phase of Enderby Wharf in Greenwich, with a collection of 104 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

This is in conjunction with the launch of the Delphini phase in the City, which includes 57 studio, one, two and three-beds overlooking St George’s Circus.

Prices at Cook House, Enderby Wharf, named after Captain James Cook, start at £425,000.

The apartments offer outdoor space with views over the Thames, a 24-hour concierge service, a residents’ gym and landscaped communal gardens as well as a car club and cycle storage.

Residents would benefit from close transport links at North Greenwich as well as Cutty Sark DLR, the Thames Clipper and Crossrail once completed in 2018.

Barratt London regional sales director Gary Patrick said: “Greenwich is undergoing one of the largest and most exciting regeneration projects in Europe and is fast becoming a major attraction for buyers who can see that this ambitious redevelopment will create one of London’s leading destinations, one that takes full advantage of the area’s attractive location on the river.

“With the opening of the new art galleries, cafes, restaurants and parks, a golf driving range and a film studio, the area has immense appeal for those considering buying a new home.”

Blackfriars Circus

Meanwhile, Delphini at Blackfriars Circus has apartments starting at £595,000.

The area is being developed into a tree-lined boulevard with a number of shops, cafes, restaurants and bars.

Most of the homes have access to a balcony or to a winter garden and there will also be a private residents’ fitness suite on the ground floor.

The whole development offers 336 one, two and three-bedroom homes and penthouses in five buildings varying in height from five to 26 storeys.

Nearby transport connections include Southwark, Waterloo, Elephant And Castle and Blackfriars stations.

Gary said: “Blackfriars Circus is attracting a wide range of buyers, from first and second-time buyers to downsizers and investors.

“Buyers like the close proximity of a variety of local amenities and the peace of mind provided by Barratt London’s on-site property management company, BRAM, which will look after the development and public realm for the long-term.”

Enderby Wharf and Blackfriars marketing suites can be contacted on 0844 811 4334 and 020 3285 6655 respectively.

