Buyers are being offered the chance to live on the site where national newspapers once rolled of the presses.

Emery Wharf has been launched to the market with 105 apartments for sale.

The 12-storey building is part of the London Dock development in Wapping, which was formerly home to the UK arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire.

Developer St George City, part of the Berkeley Group, has swept aside the printworks where Piers Morgan and Rebekah Brooks once edited red-top tabloids to make way for the “Covent Garden of the East”.

It will feature 1,800 homes and more than 200,000sq ft of shops, restaurants, workshops and a secondary school for 1,200 pupils.

Located close to Tower Bridge, the Tower Of London and St Katharine Docks, the site was originally a working docks and Emery Wharf is named after one of the commodities imported.

Designed by architects Patel Taylor, it sits at the site entrance and was inspired by the Grade-II listed Pennington Street Warehouse, which sits at the heart of the London Dock development.

Patel Taylor director Andrew Taylor said: “This prominent new brick building confidently establishes new street edges and spaces of arrival through a considered form of recognisable and timeless materials.”

Now launched it comprises of Manhattan suites, one-bedroom Manhattan and one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The homes feature open-plan kitchens finished with integrated black appliances and bathrooms with black framed bath and shower screens.

Residents will have access to a private entrance courtyard, a wi-fi enabled lounge, state-of-the-art gymnasium and swimming pool, complete with sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi, a squash court, private screening room, virtual golf suite and 24-hour concierge.

The building also boasts two private roof gardens, offering outdoor space for relaxing and views towards the City.

St George City managing director Marcus Blake said: “Emery Wharf combines new and old, capturing the history of the site and combining it with leading design.”

The site is within walking distance of Shadwell or Wapping Overground stations and Tower Hill Tube station, with Canary Wharf reached in 12 minutes via the DLR.

When complete London Dock will feature six acres of public space, including landscaped promenades, water gardens and Gauging Square – a piazza with a choreographed water feature.

A 1,000-word public art installation Trading Words is also being created for the development, inspired by the historic lists of goods imported and exported via London over the past 400 years.

Prices at Emery Wharf start at £539,950.

