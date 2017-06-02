Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Exotic fish have been usurped by human swimmers at the Embassy Gardens development in Nine Elms.

A set of 25 apartments will be released for sale by EcoWorld Ballymore on Saturday, June 3, overlooking the infamous Sky Pool.

Buyers of the one and two-bedroom homes, located on the 10th floor or higher, will be able to look out over the pool deck and watch swimmers floating across the transparent structure, which sits 10 storeys up, bridging the gap between two buildings.

Created by Arup Associates, with specialist input from Eckersley O’Callaghan And Reynolds, the 25m pool is intended to evoke the design of aquariums.

Prices for the homes start at £1million with residents gaining access to a private members club, private screening room, gym, yoga studio, therapy room, library, lounge area and business suite.

They will also have use of a top floor sky-deck incorporating a spa, summer bar and Orangery and communal garden squares and a private ravine landscaped, with wildflowers and foliage.

As part of the launch, a number of garden apartments will also be available for purchase, starting from £650,000.

The ground floor green spaces sit within freshly created parkland, designed to be a ribbon of green space linking Vauxhall to Battersea Park via Embassy Gardens’ Union Square.

In total the development will provide nearly 2,000 homes and the first phase is already complete and occupied. The homes feature light-coloured oak, marble and black granite interiors, taking influence from Soho-loft style living, we’re told.

The development is a 10-minute walk from Vauxhall Station with Canary Wharf 40 minutes away via the Victoria and Jubilee lines.

