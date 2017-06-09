Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In an ever moving and competitive property market, it can be difficult to stay ahead of rival estate agencies and stand out from the crowd to potential customers.

For Landmark Estates’ new business development manager Spencer Fortag, keeping up to date with the latest technology is essential for keeping up with the wants and needs of clients.

Landmark Estates already uses drones to let them to show clients what the outside of their prospective home is like and are hoping to bring in virtual reality tours and 3D video renders of the inside of homes later this year.

Spencer said: “We use drones to get aerial footage of an area. It helps people see the property in relation to its surroundings, and we’re able to show what a whole area like Canary Wharf or Surrey Quays really looks like. It’s going down really well with customers.

“Using virtual reality and 3D has been on our agenda for some time. The problem has been that the technology hasn’t really been up to scratch in terms of quality, but in the last six to eight months it’s really moved on.

“No matter what tech you have in place, most people will still want to physically come round and see, feel, even smell the property they are planning to live in. That isn’t going to change until we have completely immersive tech, that lets you feel that you’ve stood in and walked around a property without ever going there.”

He added: “It’s pretty much a guarantee that really immersive technology will be used soon. When you look at how immersive gaming has become recently, it’s only a matter of time.

“I think the property sector and immersive technology go well together.”

The firm also uses an online system to allow its tenants to log any issues with the property and which offers simple advice including how to change a light bulb or check a fuse box.

However, Spencer said: “The temptation, when you are trying to distinguish yourself from other agents, is to put layer and layer of tech in just for the sake of it. We are trying to use technology not just for technology’s sake, but to make our customer experience much better.

“Our clients are tech savvy themselves, so they expect it. I would say it’s absolutely essential for our existence and survival for us to embrace and adopt different kinds of technology, as long as they are the right kinds that will help us to help our customers.”

Landmark Estates won the Innovation category at The Wharf Property Awards last month.

