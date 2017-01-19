Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shared ownership properties at an Isle Of Dogs tower are set for launch. The one and two-bedroom apartments at Dollar Bar at the end of West India South Dock will go on sale on Thursday, January 26.

Priority for the 10 apartments will initially be given to those living or working in the boroughs of Waltham Forest, Hackney, Redbridge, Newham, Havering, Tower Hamlets, Barking And Dagenham or the City,

Prices start at £136,250 for a quarter of a one-bed and £206,250 for the same share in a two-bed.

Buyers will require a minimum deposit of £20,500 and will be ineligible for the shared ownership scheme if they currently own a property or have a joint income of more than £90,000 a year.

Dollar Bay, designed by architects SimpsonHaugh And Partners, dwarfs its surrounding buildings and is set at the end of a dock, a 12-minute walk from Canary Wharf, meaning it benefits from the estate’s extensive amenities.

Apartments in the tower feature integrated appliances and private winter gardens, while commercial space at its base is likely to become a cafe.

Buyers interested in the proerties should make arrangements to attend the launch event on January 26, which takes place from 4-8pm.

Those who fit the criteria and are able to buy one of the 10 homes should contact Site Sales to register their interest by calling 0344 800 3964 or via dollarbay@site-sales.co.uk to receive an application form to buy.

Those purchasing a share in a property co-own the home with the developer and pay rent on the portion they do not own.

