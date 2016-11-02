Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The architect behind the Dollar Bay tower says the Isle Of Dogs is fast becoming a “city within a city’”.

Christian Male, partner at SimpsonHaugh , led the team that designed the 27-storey development is still amazed by the pace of change.

He said: “It’s going to be a very unusual bit of London. It is on its own island and will be its own place.

“Because the buildings all work with each other, it’s not about singular statements, that helps.”

The design for Dollar Bay was largely inspired by its waterside location.

Christian said: “It sits in the south dock and has this vista all the way back to Canary Wharf and to Greenwich Peninsula in the other direction.

“We wanted this statuesque form that stood very upright facing the view. But also to develop the water theme, which is where the idea of a cascading waterfall that is picking up speed came from.”

He is now working on developments at One Blackfriars and Battersea Power Station but hopes to focus his architecture skills on Tower Hamlets again soon.

“We are keen to be involved with more projects in the area,” he said. “We find it a very exciting and dynamic borough to work in.”

The 53-year-old said while high-rise living was “not for everyone” it was a vital part of the area’s regeneration.

“You can go around the world and see high-rise projects that provide good quality homes for people in dense situations,” he added. “All the Asian cities and New York.

“The design for the Isle Of dogs has to balance the people who lived there originally with the need to create a vibrant piece of inner city.

“The office buildings are providing all of the work spaces so to provide homes in a similar way is relevant and justified and contemporary.”

The graduate of Glasgow School Of Art said it was important to consider the past, present and future when designing properties that had such a huge impact on the skyline.

He said: “You have got to make a building for the city and one that is durable beyond any given investment market. It has to stand the test of time.

“We think it is for its neighbourhood and has to feel right in that place. When we design we see buildings as needing to reflect the best of London.”

