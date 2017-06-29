Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossrail is coming. Here’s our breakdown of all the stats you need to know about the arrival of the Elizabeth line in Abbey Wood and Woolwich.

Key dates

Work on Crossrail started in May 2009. The Elizabeth line is expected to be completely open and up and running in December 2019, although some sections of the line are due to open before that.

Crossrail in Abbey Wood

Abbey Wood station is being transformed by Crossrail, with a new station building being created and two Elizabeth line tracks added.

Peabody is building 1,500 new homes, retail units and open spaces to link the South Thamesmead estate with Abbey Wood station, and planning permission has been granted for another 220 homes in the area.

The station will open for Southeastern passengers in October 2017, and the Elizabeth line will start running through Abbey Wood from December 2018.

Elizabeth line key journey times from Abbey Wood

Canary Wharf: 11 minutes

Liverpool Street: 18 minutes

Stratford: 20 minutes

Bond Street: 25 minutes

Paddington: 28 minutes

Heathrow Central: 51 minutes

Shenfield: 53 minutes

Heathrow T4: 60 minutes

Reading: 78 minutes

Crossrail in Woolwich

A station is being built in the Royal Arsenal area of Woolwich as part of a masterplan that includes 3,750 new homes and new cultural, commercial and leisure areas.

Woolwich station will open in December 2018, when trains will terminate at Paddington in the west and Abbey Wood in the east, and up to 12 services an hour will offer direct travel to Canary Wharf, the City and the West End.

When the route is fully opened in December 2019, a trains will travel through Woolwich every five minutes during peak times.

Elizabeth line key journey times from Woolwich

Canary Wharf: 8 minutes

Liverpool St: 14 minutes

Stratford: 16 minutes

Bond Street: 22 minutes

Paddington: 25 minutes

Shenfield: 49 minutes

Heathrow Central: 50 minutes

Heathrow T4: 56 minutes

Reading: 75 minutes

Other stations

The Elizabeth line will travel through 40 stations, including 10 that have been newly built by Crossrail. A total of 190,000sq m of space near to stations is being improved, while plans are in place for 12 major property developments covering 3million sq ft of office, retail and residential space between Paddington and Woolwich.

(Photo: TFL)

The trains

The new trains will be 200m long and carry 1,500 passengers per train, nearly twice as many as a Tube train and increasing central London rail transport capacity by 10%. An estimate 200million passengers will use Crossrail every year.

New trains will start to be introduced this summer, and by December 2019 a full fleet of 66 new trains will operate aross the line.

Not only will these trains be quicker than the current ones, but they will regenerate electricity back up into the power supply when braking to use 30% less energy than other trains.

Money and property

Crossrail was given £14.8billion of funding, but is expected to add £42bn to the UK economy and bring an extra 1.5million people will be within 45 minutes of central London.

Crossrail is supporting the building of more than 57,000 homes and 3.25million sq m of commerical space. Research for Crossrail by GVA suggests the project could help create £5.5billion in added value to commercial and residential properties that are near to the route by 2021.

