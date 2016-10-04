Crossharbour Help To Buy purchasers could win £20,000 of furnishings

House hunters in Crossharbour could win £20,000 worth of furnishings at a Bellway Homes exhibition showing off its developments across London.

People interested in securing a home at the company’s Dockside development can do so with just a 5% deposit, as part of the Help To Buy London scheme and be in with a chance to win one of its interior design and furniture packages.

Bellway will be holding a preview of eight developments at an exhibition in The Grange St Paul’s Hotel on Thursday, October 13 and those who reserve a home will be entered into the prize draw.

Bellway Homes Thames Gateway head of sales Emma Denton said: “Help To Buy is a popular and an affordable route onto the property ladder.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this financial lifeline to young professionals and first-time buyers looking for a helping hand in Crossharbour, a short walk from the heart of Canary Wharf.

“We know how tough it is for people to get on the property ladder today or to even step up the ladder to own a larger home, so with this competition we are offering buyers the chance to kit out their home in style to a show home standard.”

The homes at Dockside are said to be perfectly positioned to enjoy the London skyline, with waterside views across the quay.

Available in a range of one, two and three-bedroom layouts, the apartments are apparently ideally located for professionals working at Canary Wharf .

Residents benefit from the services of an on-site concierge and all homes are finished with a high-quality specification including BK Nolte Kitchens.

Bellway Thames Gateway division has so far sold more than 100 homes under Help To Buy since January 2016.

The scheme allows buyers to purchase with as little as a 5% deposit for up to 55% of the value of the home.

The Government then provides an equity loan of up to 40% of the property’s value, which is interest free for the first five years.

Prices for the apartments at Dockside start at £399,995 for a one-bed.

Prices for the apartments at Dockside start at £399,995 for a one-bed.

To register and receive information, plans and prices ahead of the exhibition, email helptobuysales@bellway.co.uk or text Bellway to 88802.

