Young professionals looking for an affordable home to rent should turn their gaze to Plaistow.

Gregory House, a development comprising 17 one and two-bedroom apartments has just been launched in Libra Road.

Close to Plaistow station, a commute to Canary Wharf takes around 13 minutes with a change at West Ham.

Designed by architects Bell Phillips and built by HG Construction, the homes are set in a cul-de-sac and all have recessed balconies or gardens, angled to maximize sunlight from the south.

The scheme complies with London Housing Design Guide standards, using a light shaft to introduce natural daylight throughout the properties reducing reliance on artificial lighting.

It has been created on a former brownfield site and is the third project to be completed by Red Door Ventures , a Newham Council-owned private company created to build at least 3,000 properties in the borough and beyond over the next few years.

Red Door has already completed The Tanneries development in Stratford and Nelson Street in East Ham.

All the homes will be available for residents at market rent and profits will be reinvested in more affordable homes and council services.

At the launch Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales said: “Red Door Ventures is making a significant local contribution to alleviating the capital’s housing crisis.

“The initiative is going from strength to strength, directly addressing the lack of high quality homes in the borough while making a commercial return for the council which can be invested in enhancing other services for our residents.”

A show apartment is now available to view and the properties will be marketed from the beginning of April with a view to being available for rent from May.

Prices start at £1,250pcm for a one-bedroom apartment and from £1,450pcm for a two-bed.

Red Door Ventures managing director Kent Taylor said: “The apartments at Gregory House are ideal for young professionals, couples and friends looking for high quality accommodation, managed by a trustworthy and exemplar landlord and within easy reach of transport links.

“Our vision is to provide high quality homes for private rent with additional services and facilities to make residents’ lives as easy as possible.

“Furniture and soft furnishing packages will also be available meaning residents have the option of just moving in with their suitcases.”

