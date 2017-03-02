Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collection of apartments each featuring a garden is to be launched to the market at Wardian London .

The Isle of dogs development by EcoWorld Ballymore is inspired by botanicals and the legacy of Nathanial Bagshaw Ward who created the Wardian case to transport exotic plants back to the UK during the British Empire.

The Hortorium collection is made up of 33 two-bedroom apartment and goes on sale on Thursday, March 2. Each property features an individual garden terrace, up to 37.2 square metres in size, that will be looked after by an onsite Wardian gardener.

Residents will also be surrounded by more than 100 different species of exotic plants in the atriums, communal areas and swimming pool.

Wardian is a three minute walk from Cabot Square, with the two buildings rising to 50 and 55 storeys and overlooking South Dock.

This development is designed by Glenn Howells Architects with the first residents expected to move in during 2019.

Homes available for sale from Thursday will be priced from £617,500 with a selection of suites, 1 and 2 bed units also available in the East and West Tower.

A launch event will be held between 2-8pm on Thursday at the Design Cube, Marsh Wall with botanical inspired canapés and cocktails served throughout the day.

There will also be two half hour talks at 5pm and 7pm by Michael Pawlyn, at. He was responsible for creating the biomes at the Eden Project and will gives his views on how incorporating nature into design and architecture has the potential to create a more positive and fulfilled lifestyle.

