Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s still time to venture into the depths of your closet to unearth old coats for charity. London estate agency Chestertons is appealing across its network of 35 branches for donations during November.

Once collected the garments will be distributed to those in need in the capital including the homeless, elderly, refugees and children.

The brand is, once again, supporting the Calling London Coat Drive. All people need to do to join in is deliver their unwanted seasonal apparel to their nearest branch.

Agents have also been reaching out to community groups and businesses during the course of the month in a bid to beat the campaign’s figure of 3,000 donated coats achieved in 2015.

Canary Wharf workers can take theirs to Chestertons’ nearby office at 28 Harbour Exchange Square on the Isle Of Dogs , close to South Quay DLR. Drop-ins are fine although the branch can be contacted on 020 7510 8300 should the need arise.

Calling London Coat Drive founder Frances Manthos said: “We are thrilled that for the month of November every single Chestertons branch will provide a drop-off point for unwanted coats.

“It means we can make donating even easier for the public, right across London.”

Chestertons marketing director Giles Milner said: “We are always looking at ways of helping the communities in which we work and, with more than 30 offices on high streets across London, we are perfectly placed to collect people’s unwanted coats.

“This year we are once again encouraging coat donations at all of our branches and are aiming to beat last year’s record of 3,000 coats by reaching out to more residents and building relationships with more large businesses.”

Donations are accepted up to and including November 30.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .