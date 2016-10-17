Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Employees at CBRE Canary Wharf are now revelling in an office that has been completely transformed to bring the formerly dated premises into the 21st century.

The refurbishment of the Isle Of Dogs branch in Westferry Road was completed in July, with an open-plan design, allowing colleagues to work shoulder-to-shoulder, and, according to senior director Matthew Leitch, foster a “bright and buzzy” atmosphere.

He said: “It has benefited us enormously, the vibe is very buzzy. We really like it and find it a nice place to work in with a lots of nice lighting and open space.”

Here Matthew explains the benefit of the works.

More welcoming for customers and clients

The reception desk has been moved to the left as you walk in, which Matthew says is “less intimidating” than its former position facing the front door.

The offices and staff are also clearly visible through a transparent curtain that hangs just behind the receptionist.

Matthew said: “It’s the customer’s journey whether it’s a high-end corporate client or a first-time buyer. It’s much more approachable and the journey is that much easier as you travel through the office.

“It has that sort of quite cool, coffee-shop feel.”

Better communication

The open-plan nature of the redesign has, according to Matthew, encouraged better communication and pro-activity among staff.

He said: “It’s very much an open-plan boardroom style working environment where everyone is shoulder to shoulder. It breeds better communication and promotes a buzz in the office.

“For the ease of communicating between departments from lettings to sales to development consultancy to land acquisition, we are all within earshot of each other.

“It’s made everyone more proactive and better informed as they can see everyone working around them. It has enabled people to step-up and improve our output.”

Updated displays and technology

The office is now equipped with interactive screens and window displays, including of Spire London on West India Quay , which will be the tallest residential tower in Europe.

“Dare I say it, the office was slightly dated when I arrived, in 2015,” said Matthew. “But we have now brought it into the 21st century. It’s very much a 2016 and future office to work in.

“We are now able to take people through an interactive journey. You can choose your apartments by using interactive fly-throughs of the developments and surrounding areas.

“It very much does paint a much more in-depth story to the potential purchasers so they are that much better informed to help their decision.”

Space to hold exhibitions and boardroom meetings

The room at the rear of the premises, complete with a screen, has already been used to host exhibitions of developments that CBRE is involved with, including Carpenter’s Wharf in Hackney Wick , which Matthew said was a “great success”.

The room can also be used to hold boardroom-style meetings with staff and clients.

