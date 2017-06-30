Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for 975 homes in Canning Town have been unanimously approved by Newham Council.

Brunel Street Works will be built in Silvertown Way, with the housing split evenly between private rent, private sale and affordable housing, including 30% family housing across all tenures.

The development also includes four public spaces for residents, the re-establishment of Silvertown Way as an active street and a range of cafes, restaurants and commercial space as well as a hotel and a food shop.

The project will be developed by Opal , a joint venture partnership between Thames Valley Housing , Galliford Try – which runs its house building business under Linden Homes – and Fizzy Living , with design and advice on fostering a community from JTP , Grid and Cartwright Pickard .

Proposals for the site, which is owned by the GLA, were approved at committee on Tuesday, June 20.

Linden Homes Eastern regional managing director Trevor Dempsey said: “Galliford Try is very pleased that, through our joint venture between Linden Homes and Thames Valley Housing, our plans for Brunel Street Works have been approved.

“Now that the application has received resolution to grant detailed planning consent, works can get underway for the planned 975 homes.

“The joint venture has appointed Galliford Try Partnerships to build this mixed-use scheme and we look forward to seeing the works progress and a new, regenerated community.”

The JTP Partner leading the project, Rebecca Taylor, said: “Brunel Street Works will be a vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter, harnessing JTP’s place-making expertise through an extensive community engagement process to create a diverse community with a distinct identity, at the high density needed in this area of east London.

“The proposals will re-stitch the site into its historical context, drawing on its industrial heritage. A significant element is the re-establishment of Silvertown Way as an active street.

“Stepped back buildings of varying scale create an appropriate sense of street enclosure and mixed uses create an active public thoroughfare.”

The buildings, designed by JTP, Grid and Cartwright Pickard, are inspired by the history of Canning Town and the proximity of Thames Iron Works and Ship Building Company.

Building work is due to begin in 2017 and is expected to finish in 2021.

