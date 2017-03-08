Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf Property Awards 2017 is delighted to welcome Canary Wharf Group as its Principal Sponsor. The booming residential market in east London and Docklands owes a great deal to the thriving estate at its heart and so it makes perfect sense for us to work with the architect of its success to celebrate the best and brightest people and companies working in the industry.

As a business developer and landlord Canary Wharf Group has acted as a potent catalyst for the ongoing regeneration of east London, attracting a wave of construction that has already seen the area’s housing transformed with many landmark schemes in the pipeline.

And the estate itself is set to become a major contributor to that landscape, its second phase and Newfoundland developments expanding its traditional portfolio to include some of the most luxurious and well-located homes in London.

These towers, including 10 Park Drive, which saw buyers queueing for days to secure apartments and the iconic One Park Drive (the first designed by Herzog And De Meuron in the UK and set for launch in spring this year), represent the opening of a fresh and exciting chapter for the estate as a place to both live and work, something that will only further catalyse the development of surrounding areas as modern Docklands matures as a regenerated residential area.

So, who better to help us celebrate the work of firms and individuals working in the property sector than Canary Wharf Group?

The Wharf Property Awards 2017: Rock Of Agents will take place at Building Six in The O2 on Thursday, May 25.

Entries in all 17 categories are open but must close on Thursday, March 30.

Call Jessica Maddison on 020 7293 2247 for entry advice.

The awards are presented in association with Founding Sponsor Gawor And Co .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook