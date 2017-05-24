Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Canary Wharf Group and Qatari Diar have topped out their Belvedere Gardens apartment buildings on the Southbank.

The 10 and 20-storey towers stand at 39m and 71m and are part of the wider Southbank Place development.

They sit at the front of the 5.25-acre development, next to the famous Shell Tower, which is being retained, and face onto Jubilee Gardens, offering views of the Thames, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye.

When complete the buildings will provide 97 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, costing from £1.05million, residents’ amenities and a roof terrace.

Designers of the scheme GRID Architects were influenced by the Festival of Britain, a national exhibition held in the wake of World War II, which symbolised a strong spirit of recovery and rejuvenation.

The award-winning practice researched the emblem of the event, the bronze Festival Star, created by influential British graphic designer, Abram Games and had it etched into bespoke folded aluminium panels that make up the facade of the buildings.

Each panel was tested in Germany for strength, water resistance and colouring and then taken to a wind tunnel at Southampton University usually used to test high-power race cars to check for noise and ground wind reduction.

The finished panels feature alternate perforated holes and embossed dimples, with light-sensitive paint, so that the façade appears to transform with the movement of the sun throughout the day. The bronze colouring pays homage to the nearby Palace Of Westminster and is echoed in the interiors created by Goddard Littlefair.

Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company sales and marketing director for Europe Richard Oakes said: “To be able to showcase the exterior of Belvedere Gardens is a fantastic achievement and will continue to build excitement for the opening of one of London’s ultimate mixed-use developments.

“The fantastic architecture that results will truly be an asset to an already diverse and exciting South Bank area.”

Canary Wharf Group director of residential sales Brian De’ath said: “This is a momentous step in the construction programme.

“There has been a phenomenal amount of effort from everyone involved in this project, at every level, and when complete, Belvedere Gardens will be one of London’s finest addresses.”

Southbank Place consists of Belvedere Gardens, One Southbank Place, Two Southbank Place, Four Cassion Square, One Cassion Square, Thirty Cassion Square, The Belvedere and the Shell Tower.

It will include 48,000sq ft of shops, restaurants and bars, 530,000sq ft of office space, and a direct entrance to London Waterloo Station.

Potential buyers can view show apartments including fixtures, fabrics and design layouts in the development’s marketing suite in County Hall.

For further information on Southbank Place or to book an appointment in the marketing suite call 020 7001 3600.

