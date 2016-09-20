Login Register
Canary Wharf estate agency Proper Local holds official launch party

The new company headed by former MyLondonHome director Christian Thomas holds its opening party at The George pub on the Isle Of Dogs

Christian Thomas with guests at the Proper Local launch party

Canary Wharf estate agency Proper Local recently celebrated its official launch on the Isle Of Dogs.

The company, founded by Christian Thomas, former sales and marketing director at MyLondonHome, threw the party at The George pub on Wednesday, September 14.

Proper Local , based on Bank Street, is dealing solely with properties in E14 and Christian is hoping to offer something new by taking the best aspects of online and high street agencies.

He said: “Property prices go up and down all the time but what has changed the most is the rise of online agents.

Nikki Hamersley, Melissa Tennant and Jess Maddison from The Wharf

“PurpleBricks, eMoov and others like them have changed the conversation but I think they’ve only started becoming a threat to the high street within the last two or three years.

“What they offer is compelling – they market your property and take a much lower fee than a traditional estate agency because they save lots of money on staffing and shop front premises.

“They have started to change the game and we now have a spectrum – online at one end and traditional high street at the other.

“Proper Local is different to both because we have gone slap-bang in the middle of that spectrum. I believe that we offer the consumer the best of both worlds.”

