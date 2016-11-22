Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

House builders are failing to deliver enough new homes for the Government to meet its targets.

Recently released figures showed 189,000 in the UK were completed in 2015/16 and, while the Federation Of Master Builders welcomed the news, hailing the “positive progress” it said more needed to be done.

Federation chief executive Brian Berry the Government would not meet its target of a million new homes by 2020 if construction continued at its present rate.

He called for radical solutions to be put forward.

He said: “These figures show positive progress towards solving the housing crisis.

“However, the total created still falls below the number needed each year to deliver the Government’s stated aim.

“The current figures also show a strong reliance on the conversion of existing buildings to residential use, which is a trend that can’t be sustained indefinitely.

“Recent Government policies to boost house building are helping but there is still plenty of room for more radical solutions to meet the target.”

He urged the Government to “turbo-charge” smaller firms in the house building sector.

He said such businesses had become marginal players in the market.

“In particular, we need to see a renewed focus on enabling planning permission for more small sites, which are the bread and butter of SME builders,” Brian said.

“We’re hopeful the Government will listen to the voice of SME builders in its forthcoming Housing White Paper and put measures to enable more small scale development at the heart of the country’s house building strategy.”

