Buyers looking for the best value property within easy reach of Canary Wharf should head to Bow.

A new study by Hamptons International shows it is the third cheapest area in Zone 2 with an average price of £677/sq ft.

This is £217 cheaper than the average price across the whole Zone (£894/sq ft).

It is only a 45-minute walk from the estate or 10 minutes via the DLR from Bow Church, costing £1.70 peak or £1.50 off peak each way.

Peabody’s Merchants Walk development is closer still, located moments from Devons Road DLR station with trains taking seven minutes to reach Canary Wharf.

Alternatively residents can reach the estate in 30 minutes on foot.

A selection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom flats have just been released as part of Phase Two of the development.

Prices start at £375,000 for a one-bed.

Hamptons study found the most cost effective area in Zone 2 was New Cross at £630/sq ft but this was an 80-minute walk or 21-minute train ride away from Canary Wharf.

Deptford, which is a 45-minute walk or 27-minute train ride was the second cheapest at £673/sq ft.

Buyers can register their interest in Merchants Walk on 020 3369 8670 or online.

