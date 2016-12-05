Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses say the fact it only took five weeks to sell homes worth £260million at Docklands tower Spire London demonstrates the strength of the capital’s market.

Construction is underway at the £800million plus development, located on West India Quay beside Canary Wharf with completion due in 2020.

Launched in October by China’s Greenland Group it took just over a month for nearly a third of the 765 private apartments to be reserved.

Matthew Leitch, senior director at CBRE , which is joint sales agent with JLL, said: “The success of Spire London is emblematic of sustained confidence in the London property market, and we expect it to continue.”

Director at JLL Peter Gibney said The Docklands was becoming a residential hotspot and the tower’s location close to the upcoming Crossrail link had endeared it to a wider range of buyers

He said: “We have experienced a shift throughout London towards tall skyscraper buildings, with more and more people appreciating the lifestyle that such tower developments can offer.”

The 67-storey tower in Hertsmere Road will be western Europe’s tallest residential skyscraper, measuring more than 235m.

Comprising suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and three-bedroom duplex penthouses, its residents will have access to a concierge, garden, retail outlets and the 35th floor Saffron Club with a swimming pool, spa and club bar,

Bosses said purchasers had been from a mix of nationalities, including many UK domestic buyers.

Managing director of Greenland (UK) Investments Wenhao Qian said: “It is excellent to see the first members of the Spire London community purchase in the tower, and we look forward to welcoming many more.”

Remaining units priced from £740,000 are available through CBRE and JLL.

The marketing suite of Spire London is housed at Warehouse Number One, next to the Museum Of London Docklands.

