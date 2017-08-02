(Image: Image is copyright of Christopher V Hadow / Matthew J Streten / Image Creative Partnership Ltd 2015 / All Terms subject to approval from 'Image Creative Partnership Ltd')

Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two-year travel cards, furniture packs and £1,000 bicycle vouchers are among the perks being used to attract buyers to Greenwich.

Barratt London is due to launch Shackleton House on Saturday, August 5, comprising 118 studios, one, two and three-bedroom flats.

It is the latest phase in it’s Enderby Wharf development, which overlooks the Thames and Isle Of Dogs.

The homes each benefit from floor-to-ceiling windows, private outdoor spaces, kitchens with Silestone worktops, induction hobs and AEG appliances, underfloor heating, video entry systems, wet rooms and Amtico flooring.

Underground parking for one vehicle is included with the purchase of a three-bedroom apartment.

Named after polar explorer Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton, the latest building is one of eight within the development.

Prices start at from £432,000 for a one-bed.

When complete it will be looked after by Barratt London’s on-site property management company BRAM, which is tasked with ensuring communal areas are kept clean and tidy and helping with tasks such as collecting and storing packages and holding keys.

Residents will also have use of the scheme’s residents’ gym, a 24-hour concierge, landscaped gardens, residents’ car club and bicycle storage facility.

To encourage the use of pedal power further, upon completion, buyers will receive £1,000 worth of Evans bicycle vouchers per household.

Other incentives available include stamp duty contributions, a two-year paid travel card for Zones 1-3, two years paid service charge, and New ID furniture packs.

Canary Wharf will be reachable in 24 minutes via bicycle using Greenwich Foot Tunnel or 20 minutes via a bus to North Greenwich station and the Jubilee line.

Barratt London sales director Pam Reardon said: “Greenwich, one of the largest and most exciting regeneration projects in Europe, is attracting insightful buyers who can see that this ambitious redevelopment is creating one of London’s most appealing destinations, which takes full advantage of the river front location and its proximity to historic Greenwich town centre, the universities, museums and other cultural institutions.”

“The opening of new art galleries, cafes, restaurants, and parks, as well as a golf driving range and a film studio, has generated immense interest from both homebuyers and investors.”

The MBNA Thames Clippers express service runs direct from North Greenwich Pier to London Bridge in 35 minutes and the company is planning to create a further 11 stops, including one directly at Enderby Wharf.

The Cutty Sark DLR provides Overground links to London City Airport in 18 minutes while the Emirates Air Line can take passengers to Royal Victoria Docks.

For more information and prices contact the marketing suite on 020 8269 4080.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook