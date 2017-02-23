Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The next chapter in the life of West Ham United’s former home has been unveiled by developer Barratt London. The site of the Boleyn Ground, which was home to the football team from 1904 until they completed their move to the London Stadium in Stratford in 2016, will become Upton Gardens providing 842 one, two, three and four-bedroom homes spread over 18 buildings.

Ranging in height from three to 13 storeys, the various structures constructed by the developer will be arranged around three gated communal gardens, tree-lined streets and the Legacy Route, designed to celebrate the history of the ground.

The development will also include a library, play areas, several communal roof terraces and a number of commercial units ready to welcome businesses.

Barratt sales director Pam Reardon, said: “A great deal of thought has gone into the design of Upton Gardens to ensure the legacy of the site, with its historical significance and importance to West Ham Football Club, is preserved.

“We are confident that the Legacy Route will ensure the spirit of the site lives on and we have taken care to retain the memorial garden for those commemorating loved ones affiliated with West Ham United.

“Newham is an area undergoing a huge amount of regeneration and there is still a great deal going on so this represents a viable investment opportunity as well as a great location for owner occupiers.

“The development has excellent connections into central London, and we expect strong interest from commuters looking for good value and a fast route to work. We believe the development’s proximity to Stratford and its amenities will also appeal.”

Barratt’s plans to celebrate the history of the site are centred on its Legacy Route, which marks the kick off point of the original pitch with a paved circular courtyard while tower gatehouses on blocks C and D sit in the same position as the iconic yellow turrets of the original stadium entrance.

The memorial garden and tree will be retained and sculptures of legendary personalities commissioned to stand along the route.

The developer hops the regeneration around the nearby Queen Elizabeth Park, will also be a draw for buyers with access to 560 acres including 6.5km of waterways and 15 acres of woods.

Other amenities include Westfield Stratford City boasting 332 stores and a range of nearby schools.

Canary Wharf workers can reach the office in around 17 minutes.

Prices at Upton Gardens start at £350,000 for a one-bedroom apartment with London Help To Buy available.

For more information please contact the sales team at uptongardens@barrattlondon.com.

