Irish developer Ballymore is set to unveil its latest riverside scheme.

Located just south of its London City Island project – itself the winner of the Residential Development category at The Wharf Property Awards 2017 – Goodluck Hope will deliver a further 804 homes on the Leamouth Peninsula.

Designed by architects Allies And Morrison, the first release at the development – on Thursday, June 15 – is a collection of suites, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with prices starting at £335,000.

Their design is intended as a “modern interpretation of warehouse living” with features including floor-to-ceiling windows, open-plan rooms, kitchen and dining areas with bespoke stone islands and dining tables alongside as well as specially designed brass faucet taps carrying the Goodluck Hope maker’s mark.

Ballymore UK managing director John Mulryan said “Our vision for Goodluck Hope has always been to create a culturally rich, inspiring riverside neighbourhood community with a focus on innovation at its heart.

“The area has a strong industrial heritage and we wanted to build on that, creating an environment that enables artisans and creative individuals to come together to meet, work and share ideas.

“The addition of Goodluck Hope completes our transformation of the Leamouth Peninsula that will see it become one of the most exciting and sought after areas to live in London.”

Buyers at the scheme get access to The 1595 Club, a series of amenities including a 24-hour concierge service, swimming pool, Scandinavian style steam room, a gym and a business centre.

Entertainment options include a private cinema, a restaurant with panoramic river views and a 29th floor viewing lounge on the top of the tallest building offering panoramic views of the Capital.

Every resident of Goodluck Hope also becomes a member of the City Island Arts Club, complete with an outdoor swimming pool, resident’s club and other amenities.

In addition the English National Ballet and The London Film School are set to relocate to London City Island in 2018.

The area is already within easy reach of Canary Wharf via the DLR or Jubilee line from Canning Town but will also get its own Thames Clippers service.

The first homes at the development are due to be completed towards the end of 2019.

