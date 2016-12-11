Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anyone using Crossharbour DLR station will see that from every side massive residential construction is in progress.

Last week an appendix to a council meeting said of Crossharbour: “There are major redevelopment proposals being developed in the area… these include a number of new residential units, which would bring new people into the area.”

As can easily be seen these developments are actually well underway and the arrival of thousands of new residents is imminent.

There remains a worrying tendency within Tower Hamlets that renewed infrastructure comes after the arrival of new residents.

This is an aspect of local government planning which has an unfortunate and widespread history.

It is timely that 60 years after passage of the Landmark Clean Air Act, there is increased concern about pollution relating to vehicle emissions.

We have come a long way from 1959 when London Transport published a bizarre press release which stated that there was no evidence that diesel engines were harmful to health – a message that could have come from the promoters of the cruise terminal, approved by Labour run Greenwich Council.

That will result in large cruise ships moored near to the Isle Of Dogs with their powerful diesel engines permanently in use for internal lighting and air conditioning.

Tower Hamlets is making one belated start in fighting the effects of air pollution by reviewing new school sites, which developers too often locate on major roads, such as the proposed new Wapping School on The Highway.

Peter Golds is Conservative councillor for Island Gardens

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook