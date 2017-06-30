Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Living in one of the trendiest parts of London is about to become a lot more affordable with the launch of a collection of flats in the centre of Shoreditch.

At least that’s what housing association Genesis says.

It’s expecting to unveil a collection of apartments just off Shoreditch High Street in mid-July with options for buyers including shared ownership and Help-To-Buy on offer.

Each apartment at Godfrey Place has a private balcony or terrace, under-floor heating, open-plan living areas and secure cycle storage.

With shared ownership, prospective buyers can purchase a 25% share of the home and pay rent on the remaining share.

They can then increase the proportion they own when they desire or are able to.

(Photo: Godfrey Place)

A limited number of one-bedroom flats are also available under Help-To-Buy.

With the scheme, which is backed by the Government, house hunters can purchase the property outright with a 5% deposit.

They then receive a 20% equity loan, leaving the purchaser to find a 75% mortgage for the remainder.

Hoxton and Shoreditch High Street Overground stations are less than a 10-minute walk from Godfrey Place, with Old Street also close by.

The location is also well served by bus links, with routes to Tower Bridge, London Bridge, Waterloo and Battersea running from outside the development.

No firm date for the launch has been released - although it is expected to be in July - but interested parties can go here for more information.

