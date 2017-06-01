Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Multi-national engineering and construction group Aecom has been announced as the preferred construction partner for the £800 million Spire London development.

Chinese developer Greenland Group confirmed the deal for the West India Quay skyscraper, which is estimated to be worth in excess of £420 million, on Tuesday, May 30.

The deal itself was signed in London on Wednesday, May 24, when vice president of Greenland Group, Xinyu Lu, and group president of Aecom, Dan McQuade, flew in from Shanghai and New York respectively.

Mr McQuade said: “We are very excited to work with Greenland on this iconic project in the heart of London’s Docklands.

“It will be our fifth project working together across the globe, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship and helping Greenland bring their vision to life.”

Managing director of Greenland (UK) Investments Ltd, Wenhao Qian, said: “Spire London is set to become one of London’s iconic, landmark buildings, and it is vital that we have the right team in place that can deliver a project of this scale.

“Aecom has been a trusted partner for Greenland on our extensive portfolio, and we are delighted to have awarded them the pre-construction services agreement for the main construction works.

“We look forward to building our relationship with them as we work together to bring Spire London to life.”

Work on the foundations of the enormous development are due to finish in November, with construction of the basement and main build expected to begin at the end of this year.

When completed, Spire London will be the tallest residential tower in western Europe with its 67-storeys standing 771ft high.

The design includes 861 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, 765 of which will be available for private sale. The development is scheduled for completion during the last quarter of 2020.

Aecom’s high-rise construction business Aecom Tishman recently completed the new 1,776ft tall One World Trade Centre .

