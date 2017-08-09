Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Formerly owned by Chariots Of Fire composer Vangelis, this luxurious apartment has enough space for its own slow motion running scene.

Set in the prestigious Queen’s Gate in Kensington it is moments from the Royal Albert Hall and has classical features that would not look out of place on the silver screen themselves.

Located on the first floor of a Victorian townhouse, the one-bedroom, 1,969sq ft home benefits from the property’s original ballroom as its main reception, which has high-ceilings and restored cornicing.

It can also be accessed via the main grand staircase, or passenger lift and is set over one-and-a-half floors, with a private study on the first floor half-landing.

The grand drawing room has retained an abundance of architectural features, including Corinthian columns, ornate ceiling and wall panel detail, two feature marble fireplaces and four French windows, opening onto a west-facing balcony.

The large master bedroom suite is to the rear, with full bathroom en suite and Juliet balcony. The accommodation is completed by a compact kitchen, accessible from both the main reception and hall, and a guest cloakroom.

Composer Evangelos Papathanassious, better known as Vangelis, won an Academy Award for the title music he composed for 1981 film Chariots Of Fire, which follows two young runners as they train for the 1924 Paris Olympics.

His former home is on the market for £4.5million, a cool £1.5million more than the film that contributed to his fame was made for.

It is offered for sale exclusively through Harrods Estates.

Sales director Shaun Drummond said: “This is a remarkable apartment, set behind an exceptionally well preserved façade and the home that has perhaps benefitted the most from the property’s original design and scale– a ballroom is an unusual feature in a townhouse and a reception of such scale in an apartment rarer still.

“The current owners have styled the space to create both formal and informal areas, making the most of the stunning period features and centre focal points of the marble fireplaces.

“A reception room of this scale is a luxury in prime central London and something that lends itself to entertaining on an equally grand scale.”

The property is a 13-minute walk from Gloucester Road Tube station offering a 28-minute journey to Canary Wharf via the Circle and Jubilee lines.

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Harrods Estates on 020 7225 6508 or email shaun.drummond@harrodsestates.com

