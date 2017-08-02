Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As small businesses continue to battle against the cost of renting in the capital, the demand for hot-desking and co-working spaces has never been greater.

Here are our tips of some of the best places you can get a desk around Canary Wharf and east London.

(Image: Canary Wharf Coworking)

More Isle of Dogs than Canary Wharf, this Pepper Street-based co-working space is available for anything from a day to a year. Communal areas come complete with LCD Sky TV, a kitchen, showers, a personalised phone answering service and high speed internet and the space is accessible 24/7.

Passes start at £39 a day or £359 a month, excluding VAT, with options for hiring meeting rooms and public offices.

(Image: i2 Office)

Located in Bank Street, this hot desking space on the waterfront describes itself as luxurious. It has a mixture of soft seating, meeting rooms and hot desks, as well as wi-fi, daily newspapers and complimentary tea and coffee. Offices are open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

For information about costs, contact i2 Office.

(Image: The Trampery)

The newly opened workspace in East India Dock includes room for 47 desks and 54 part-time members – as well as a roof terrace – aimed at startups, designers, artists and producers.

To enquire about membership, visit their website.

(Image: Level39)

The tech startup hub of the estate, Level39 offers hot-desk membership including access to the co-working space at One Canada Square during the week, wi-fi, landline phones, printers and access to the mentors and investors community. Tenants get listed on the Level39 website.

Prices start at £325 a month, excluding VAT.

(Image: Soho Works)

Aimed at the creative industries, the trendy Soho Works in Shoreditch offers access to on-site technical support, high speed internet, advice from industry experts and bookable meeting rooms, photo studios and workshops. It also has a roof terrace, a library and a reading room, showers and secure lockers.

The monthly membership ranges from a simple hot desk (£400 a month) to a secure space for between one and 10 people (£650 a month). Members can also just pay £40 any day these choose to turn up.

Based in the Tobacco Docks, these Wapping co-working spaces offer superfast wi-fi, a guest reception, kitchens, an outdoor terrace, bike racks, showers and an on-site cafe, as well as paid-for access to meeting rooms and breakout areas. Members also have access to an events programme, including social gatherings, fitness classes and learning and development sessions.

Work stations cost £250 a month excluding VAT.



(Image: Craft Central)

Located in a Grade II listed former factory space, charity Craft Central is re-locating to the Isle of Dogs and bringing with it a range of craftspeople, studios and a series of co-working desks for creative types. Opening towards the end of August and officially launching on September 28 facilities will include wi-fi, 24/7 access, kitchen and informal meeting and seating areas.

Costs are £100 a month plus a £51 annual deposit.

