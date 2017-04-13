Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal shooting of Karim Samms in North Woolwich.

Karim, 16, was shot in the chest and found injured in Roebourne Way on Friday, April 7.

Emergency services were called at 10.45pm, but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, in his early 20s, was found with a gunshot injury in Claremont Close later the same evening. He has now been discharged from hospital.

Police believe both Karim and the man were shot in Pier Parade shortly before officers were called.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in east London on Wednesday, April 12.

Both have been bailed to a date in early May.

Police will be returning to the scene on Friday, April 14, to appeal for witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call the police on 020 8345 3715 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook