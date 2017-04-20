Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is a sneak peak at the new Tesla showroom in Canary Wharf ahead of its opening.

The car manufacturer’s logos went up on the former Austin Reed store in Cabot Place several weeks ago and until now the new arrival has remained shrouded in mystery.

But The Wharf was given an exclusive first look inside ahead of the barriers being torn down and customers being welcomed in from Friday, April 21.

Sleekly outfitted in predominantly white the main features inside are the company’s two award-winning Model S and Model X cars.

Drivers will be able to drop-in and climb inside the cars without an appointment and find out more from the advisors about the pros and cons of owning an all electric vehicle.

Those thinking of making a purchase a can visit the design studio where interactive screens will let them explore the variety of specifications on offer from paint colour to heated steering wheels.

Prices start at around the £63,000 mark and go up to around £129,000 depending on which extras you choose.

The company has also installed charging points in the Canada Place underground car park and will keep several cars there for test drives.

Tesla opened its first UK store opened just over three years ago and now has 16 locations here as well as 35 Tesla Supercharger points for long distance charging and more than 150 top up Destination Chargers.

A Tesla spokesperson said: “Canary Wharf is a great location because it’s the perfect affluent, high footfall location and continues our unique approach to car retailing where people can learn more about electric vehicles.

“There is also great charging infrastructure in the Canary Wharf area for owners and future owners.”

