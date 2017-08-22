Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been attacked with acid and left with permanent scarring after refusing to buy cannabis in Stratford.

The 32-year-old victim was walking along the High Street towards Stratford Underground Station when he was approached by two men at around 11.30pm on May 22, 2017.

One of the men asked if the victim wanted to buy cannabis and demanded money from him. When he refused, the suspect threw acid in his face.

The victim ran to the station where staff called an ambulance and tried to help him. He was taken to an east London hospital and later transferred to a hospital outside of London for further treatment.

He has suffered serious burn injuries, causing permanent scarring.

No arrests have been made and police from Newham have released an e-fit of the suspect.

He is described as in his late 20s, of Mediterranean appearance and slim build. He was clean shaven and spoke with a London accent, and was wearing a bright red hooded top, a dark coloured baseball cap and dark trousers.

DC Suhal Miah of Forest Gate CID said: “This was a horrific robbery where the suspect didn’t hesitate to spray his victim with a corrosive substance, knowing full well that it would likely cause life-changing injuries to his victim.

“We need to identify the man responsible, and we would urge anyone who thinks the e-fit looks familiar or knows anything about the incident to come forward and talk to us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Forest Gate CID on 020 8217 5820. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

