Officers from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight erupted on a Jubilee Line train.

Two men began attacking each other aboard a westbound Jubilee Line train just after 7am on Monday, October 31. The emergency cord was pulled and when the train pulled into Canary Wharf, officers apprehended them.

A 47-year-old from Leyton and a 29-year-old from Barking have been arrested and were released on police bail to return at a later date.

Investigating officer PC Kurt Bryson, said: “Violence simply will not be tolerated on the Underground and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to contact BTP as soon as possible. Where you on the train, did you see these two men fight?”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 300 of 02/11/2016. Alternatively call Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 08000 555 111.

