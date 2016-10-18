Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Star Wars Identities exhibition is coming to The O2 and you can hire it for a private event.

The major showcase is coming to the venue from November 18 to September 3, 2017 and looks set to attract thousands of visitors to Greenwich.

Those wanting to feel the force with no distractions will be able to hire the space for events of up to 300 people. Guests will be able to explore the collection of 200 props, models, costumes and artwork from the original films in private and create their own original Star Wars identity through an interactive experience.

The London Kitchen will be offering themed parties serving up dishes such as Ham Solo sandwiches, Milky Way caramel and honeycomb clusters and Darth by Chocolate.

Business development manager at The O2 Becci Thomson said: “The Star Wars exhibition provides a totally unique location for entertaining and we are looking forward to working with clients on some out of this world events in the coming months.”

For more information, please contact Becci Thomson at The O2 on 020 8463 2143 or email sales@theo2.co.uk