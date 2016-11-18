Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision between a car and a pedestrian late on Thursday evening in Tower Hamlets (November 17) has left one woman dead.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for witnesses following the fatal accident on Commercial Road, E1.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at at 11.23pm and they dashed to the scene along with the Air Ambulance. However, the female pedestrian, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed. Formal identification is yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

It is believed that the victim was standing on an island in the middle of the road when she was struck by a white Range Rover Sport.

The 44-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken to an east London police station.

Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit based at Chadwell Heath are investigating and anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 83453 4955.