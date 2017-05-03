Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been sexually assaulted while she travelled with her six-year-old daughter on a Central line Tube from Mile End.

The woman, in her 30s, was standing and speaking to her young daughter when a man touched her inappropriately at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, February 21.

When the victim turned to look at him, he began speaking to her daughter to try and avoid a confrontation.

As they left the train at Leytonstone station the man continued speaking to them, before leaving and catching a Tube back to Stratford.

From Stratford he boarded the Docklands Light Railway in the direction of Woolwich Arsenal.

The British Transport Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 228 03/05/2017.

