Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was killed at a house in Mile End.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to reports of several people with stab injuries at a house in Dora Street just before 11pm on Thursday, May 4.

A 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11.40pm. Police believe they know who she is but are awaiting formal identification and next of kin have been told.

A 42-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were taken to an east London hospital but have since been discharged. Two other uninjured people were also at the address.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived in Dora Street, but police say it is understood that those involved all knew each other.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Any with any information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734, or police via 101.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook