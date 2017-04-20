Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who suffered burns to her face in a possible acid attack at a club in Dalston has lost her sight in one eye.

The 22-year-old is one of 20 people who were injured, 12 of whom required hospital treatment, when a noxious substance thought to be acidic was sprayed at the Mangle club in Sidworth Street.

The Met believe an argument started between two groups inside the venue before the spray was directed at two men aged 24 and 29 at around 1am on Monday, April 17.

Both men are in a serious but stable condition at a specialist burns hospital in Essex.

Police are hunting for the boyfriend of Towie star Ferne McCann in connection with the attack.

CCTV images of 25-year-old Arthur Collins, from Hertfordshire, have been circulated by police who are warning the public not to approach him.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after police raided homes in Hertfordshire on the morning of Thursday, April 20.

However, police say there have been no arrests in connection with the club attack and nothing to suggest it was gang related.

Two other men are also wanted for questioning, with CCTV still being reviewed by investigators.

Detective Inspector Lee McCullough from Hackney CID said: “I am continuing to appeal to Arthur Collins to hand himself in so that we can talk to him about the incident in the nightclub.

“I would also urge anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

“We now have 20 people suffering from the effects of an acidic substance being sprayed in a confined space in a busy nightclub. All have burn-related injuries.

“The noxious substance used has not yet been identified but samples retrieved from the scene have been sent for analysis.

“If you were there and saw anyone involved inside or leaving the nightclub, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

