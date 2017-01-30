Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Tower Hamlets woman has been jailed after she was caught trying to smuggle a knife into HMP Pentonville.

Sharne Kiely, 44, of Clutton Street was caught on June 17, 2016, attaching contraband, including cannabis and mobile phones, to a line hanging over the wall of the prison.

She was jailed for 16 months at Blackfriars Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convey articles into prison and one count of possessing a knife.

Det Con Chris De Asha said: “Kiely’s conviction and sentence demonstrates the ongoing police work to stop the flow of drugs, mobile phones and knives into prisons.

“Anyone caught smuggling prohibited items into prison will be arrested and prosecuted.”