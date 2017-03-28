Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a bus in north Greenwich.

Dozens of emergency workers were called to the crash near the junction of Southern Way and Bugsby Way.

Emergency services were called at 6.45pm on Monday, March 27 to reports a female pedestrian had been hit by a bus near the Odeon cinema in north Greenwich.

Witnesses reported seeing “ambulances everywhere” and the road blocked.

A photo shows a large crowd of emergency service workers gathered around the front of the bus as a group of people watch on from on the other side of the road.

Witness Ben Shayler said on social media: “Really hope this time the person is ok. Such a dangerous crossing.”

Twitter user @MrGreenwich responded: “Even with the traffic calming ‘bumps’ people seem unaware that buses use the bus lane.”

Local Labour councillor in the Greenwich borough, Chris Lloyd, said: “Terribly sorry to hear of the accident involving a bus near North Greenwich Odeon this eve.

“Distressing. My thoughts go out to all involved.”

A spokesman for the Met said the woman had been taken to an east London hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook