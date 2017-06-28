Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Canning Town.

Italian national Pietro Sanna was found with multiple wounds at his home in Ravenscroft Close.

Police were called to the scene at 11.40am on Monday, June 26.

London Ambulance Service fought to save him but the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was arrested on Tuesday, June 27 on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at an east London police station.

A special post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday, 28 June at East Ham Mortuary.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “Whilst an arrest has been made, the investigation is still in its early stages and we would urge members of the public with information to come forward.

“I would appeal for all witnesses and those with information concerning this fatal attack to contact the incident room as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8345 1570 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

