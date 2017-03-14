Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week's (brief) taste of sunshine and spring reminded us all that gloomy weather and dark nights aren't forever.

No, every year we artificially give a swift kick in the year to make matters lighter and brighter – certainly in the evenings.

So, on Sunday, March 26 , the clocks go forward one hour signalling the start of British Summer Time. It means an hour less in bed (the clocks jump forward from 1am to 2am) but it also heralds the chance to go home from work in daylight.

It's less of a chore these days with most clocks changing automatically but those in palaces and castles might still have to patrol the east wing looking for grandfather clocks to change.

And that date (here's a reminder) …

Sunday, March 26

… might ring a bell for other reasons. It's Mother's Day so there's no excuse for forgetting that bunch of supermarket flowers.

Why British Summer Time?

Germany became the first country to adopt the plan on April 30, 1916, to save on coal usage, and on May 21, Britain followed, as World War One was underway.

The Summer Time Act of 1916 was passed by Parliament and the first day of British summer was reported as May 21, 1916.

And in case you're wishing your life away, the clocks go back an hour and return to Greenwich Mean Time on October 29 .