What PM told Czech leader about Poplar killing

Prime Minister Theresa May has offered her “sincere condolences” to the Czech prime minister after the death of a Czech national in Poplar.

Zdenek Makar, 31, was pronounced dead in the street near All Saints DLR station in Poplar on September 21.

Mrs May spoke to Bohuslav Sobotka in a telephone call, said a Downing Street spokesman in which she said she wanted to retain strong ties with EU countries after Brexit.

The spokesman added: “She said that while we understood this particular incident was not considered to be a hate crime, the UK Government condemned hate crime in the strongest way possible and it had no place in British society.”

Poplar murder victim Zdenek Makar

Raymond Sculley, 29, of Sherman House in Aberfeldy Street, Poplar, has been charged in connection with Mr Makar’s death. A trial date was set for March 20 next year at a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Two others, a man aged 19 and a 16-year-old boy, have been bailed until early October pending further investigations.

A memorial service for Zdenek, known as Zed, will be held at St Mary and Joseph’s Church, in Pekin Street, Poplar, on Saturday (October 1) at 1pm.