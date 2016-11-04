Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excuse us for interrupting your trenchant, understandable no-Christmas zone but we think this might be of interest – planning your time off.

November has struck and so thoughts inevitably turn to the Christmas break, if only because the railways will be a nightmare and you need to plan alternative routes. If you’re a major retailer, of course, you’ve been pondering on the festive season since you were laid out on a sun lounger in Marrakech.

The key question is how the Christmas and New Year bank holidays fall.

So here’s the run down

Christmas Day is a Sunday, which means Christmas Eve is a Saturday.

There’s compensation for a full “Christmas weekend” – Monday is Boxing Day, a bank holiday, and Tuesday is the “Christmas Bank Holiday.”

All this means that the following weekend is the New Year weekend with New Year’s Day on a Sunday.

The bonus is that New Year’s Eve – for many a normal working day – is now on a Saturday. The New Year Bank holiday falls on Monday, January 2.

To put it simpler, it goes like this.

Christmas

Friday, December 23 – Normal working day

Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

Sunday, December 25 – Christmas Day

Monday, December 26 – Boxing Day

Tuesday, December 27 – Bank Holiday

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – normal

New Year

Saturday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Sunday, January 1 – New Year’s Day

Monday, January 2 – Bank Holiday

Tuesday, January 3 – Normal working day, except Scotland